Apr 12, 2024 at 9:23 am
By JJ Staff

Angelina Jolie Celebrates 'The Outsiders' Opening Night on Broadway With Son Pax & Daughter Vivienne

Angelina Jolie Celebrates 'The Outsiders' Opening Night on Broadway With Son Pax & Daughter Vivienne

Angelina Jolie celebrates the successful opening of her new Broadway play The Outsiders with her children Pax and Vivienne during a night out in New York City on Thursday (April 11).

The 48-year-old actress and her 15-year-old daughter produced the show, which is an adaptation of the 1983 movie of the same name. They walked the red carpet together during opening night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

After the show was over, their celebrations continued with dinner at Cipriani, and Pax joined in on the fun!

For the dinner, Angelina looked as elegant as ever in a bronze dress with a matching cape. She finished off the look with a perfect red lip.

Pax found the balance between formal and casual, pairing a blazer with a white t-shirt and sneakers.

The Outsiders does not mark the first time that Angelina has collaborated creatively with her children. Pax has worked with his mom on set before, carrying out various responsibilities on projects such as First They Killed My Father and Without Blood.

Last year, he was spotted hard at work on the set of Angelina‘s new project Maria.
