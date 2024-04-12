Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Her Baby Bump, Celebrates Fashionable Caliwater Collab

Vanessa Hudgens is looking radiant while celebrating a fun new creative collaboration for her brand Caliwater.

The 35-year-old actress and mom-to-be’s brand partnered with AllSaints for a fashionable capsule collection. She showed off pieces from the collection on Wednesday night (April 10) while hosting a dinner at Neuehouse in Hollywood, Calif.

She looked fabulous for the occasion, wearing a fitted olive dress that hugged her baby bump. She finished off her look with an edgy jacket and and a pair of heels.

Caliewater Kids investor Brooke Burke brought her young daughter Rain along, and Caliwater co-founder Oliver Trevena was also there. He posed for a pic with Vanessa!

Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin and Jesse Metcalfe were also in attendance with writer and director Adam Sigel. We’ve got photos of everyone in the gallery!

If you weren’t aware, Vanessa debuted her pregnancy on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars earlier this year. This is her first child with husband Cole Tucker, who she married in December 2023. We’ve got all of the details from the wedding.

