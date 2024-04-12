Caitlyn Jenner Doubles Down on Response to OJ Simpson's Death, Responds to People Bringing Up Her Fatal Car Crash

Caitlyn Jenner is doubling down on her initial response to OJ Simpson‘s death.

The former athlete and controversial figure who was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend passed away at the age of 76 this week after battling cancer. As news of his death spread, Caitlyn took to social media to bluntly respond in two words.

On Friday (April 12), she returned to X (formerly Twitter) to expand on her feelings. In the process, she referenced a fatal car crash that she was involved in back in 2015.

“I know you all think it’s cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER,” Caitlyn wrote, seemingly referencing people who have been comparing her to OJ, “But Remember… OJ said something to the effect of… I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I’m #OJSimpson”

In a second, since-deleted post, she added, “Oh yea.. and then proceeded to decapitate her…”

Caitlin settled the final lawsuit over her crash in 2017. She was not charged.