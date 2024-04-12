Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pics of Baby Malti With Her in France

Priyanka Chopra is showing off her adorable daughter Malti on social media.

The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday (April 11) to share a photo dump from her time in France, where she is currently filming her new project Heads of State.

Between photos of her on set, there are a few very precious pics of her two-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Nick Jonas.

Head inside to see Priyanka Chopra’s new pics of baby Malti…

In one of the new photos, Priyanka is sitting with Malti on her lap as her daughter looks up at her. The baby is holding a camera and wearing a hat embroidered with flowers on it.

There’s also a close-up of Malti‘s chocolate-covered hand as she snacks on what appears to be a crepe and another of Priyanka and her daughter sitting on a small seesaw in a playground.

It looks like they are having a great time!

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti via surrogate in January 2022. The actress later explained their decision to use a surrogate.