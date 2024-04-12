Mindy Kaling & Seth Rogen Playfully Roast Prince Harry, Joke About His Memoir

Mindy Kaling and Seth Rogen welcomed us to the Roast of Prince Harry this week.

On Thursday (April 11), Mindy (who is friends with Meghan Markle) shared a photo of herself with the Duke of Sussex, whom she referred to as her “friend’s husband.” She set the scene, and Seth went in for the kill in the comments section.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Met my friend’s husband at a work event. Seemed pretty cool. Said he wrote a book. Gonna go check it out,” Mindy captioned the photos, which she posted on Instagram.

Seth chimed in with his review of Prince Harry‘s memoir Spare: “He talks a lot about getting frost bit on his d-ck,” he wrote, deeming the book a “10/10 read.”

Prince Harry does in fact reflect on getting frost bite on his member within the pages of the memoir. It’s one of many TMI tidbits that he shared with readers.

He also opened up about losing his virginity, and a famous actress just addressed rumors that she was the person who he was first intimate with.