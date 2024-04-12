Josh Hutcherson's 'Five Nights at Freddy's' Sequel Confirmed, Details Revealed

Josh Hutcherson‘s breakout horror movie Five Nights at Freddy’s is officially getting a sequel!

The horror movie, which is based on a popular video game franchise, premiered in 2023 and was a breakout success, earning $80 million in its opening weekend.

After months of speculation, it was confirmed that a sequel had been ordered during Universal Studios’ panel at CinemaCon on Wednesday (April 10).

According to Deadline, the sequel will simply be called Five Night’s at Freddy’s 2. It currently has a tentative release time penciled in for the fall of 2025.

At the moment, it has not been officially confirmed that Josh would be returning for a sequel. However, he reflected on the movie’s success earlier this year and made it clear that he wanted to come back again.

It was previously confirmed that Matthew Lillard, who plays the villain in the first movie, had signed on for a total of three movies.

Director Emma Tammi also hinted that the plot would follow the second game in the franchise. If that’s the case, NBC noted that Josh‘s character would play a central role.

