Sabrina Carpenter Debuts Dreamy Song 'Espresso' Ahead of Coachella Debut - Watch the Video & Read the Lyrics!

Sabrina Carpenter just released her brand new song “Espresso,” with a fun music video to go along with it!

The 24-year-old entertainer’s latest single comes just hours before she hits the main stage at the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

“my give a f–ks are on vacation… espresso is out now🤎,” Sabrina shared on Instagram after the song released.

Sabrina penned the song with Amy Allen, who co-wrote “Feather,” along with Julian Bunetta and Steph Jones, who both worked on “Nonsense.” Sounds like she’s going to have another hit on her hands!

The music was directed by Dave Meyers, and sees the songstress ditching a man, stealing his credit card and living it up beachside with her girlfriends!

One Twitter/X user noted that the video gives off “Fabulous” vibes from High School Musical 2.

“it’s giving iced tea imported from england and lifeguards imported from spain,” they wrote.

Check out the “Espresso” song on Apple Music and watch the video right here, plus, keep reading below for the full lyrics…