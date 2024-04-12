Olivia Wilde, Rose & More Stars Attend Opening of New Tiffany & Co. Exhibit in Tokyo - See the Pics!
So many stars stepped out to celebrate the opening of Tiffany & Co.‘s new Tiffany Wonder exhibition at the TOKYO NODE gallery in Tokyo, Japan this week!
The grand opening of the exhibit took place on Thursday (April 11), and the likes of Olivia Wilde, Rose and Pharrell Williams posed for pics on the red carpet.
We pulled together photos of some of the biggest celebrities on the guestlist. That way you can easily see who is there and what they wore!
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Olivia Wilde
FYI: Olivia is wearing Courrèges.
Pharrell Williams
Rose
Kelsey Merritt
Anne Curtis
Bruna Marquezine
Min
Alyssa Daguise
Aimee Song
Sebastian Yatra
Gabriella Brooks
Felix Mallard
Dean Fujioka
