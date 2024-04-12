Top Stories
Apr 12, 2024 at 12:41 pm
By JJ Staff

Olivia Wilde, Rose & More Stars Attend Opening of New Tiffany & Co. Exhibit in Tokyo - See the Pics!

Olivia Wilde, Rose & More Stars Attend Opening of New Tiffany & Co. Exhibit in Tokyo - See the Pics!

So many stars stepped out to celebrate the opening of Tiffany & Co.‘s new Tiffany Wonder exhibition at the TOKYO NODE gallery in Tokyo, Japan this week!

The grand opening of the exhibit took place on Thursday (April 11), and the likes of Olivia Wilde, Rose and Pharrell Williams posed for pics on the red carpet.

We pulled together photos of some of the biggest celebrities on the guestlist. That way you can easily see who is there and what they wore!

Head inside to see all of the pics…

Keep scrolling to see all of the photos from the event…

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Olivia Wilde

FYI: Olivia is wearing Courrèges.

Speaking of Olivia, did you see that she’s collaborating with Margot Robbie on a new comic book movie?!

Pharrell Williams

Rose

Kelsey Merritt

Anne Curtis

Bruna Marquezine

Min

Alyssa Daguise

Aimee Song

Sebastian Yatra

Gabriella Brooks

Felix Mallard

Dean Fujioka

There are even more pics from the event in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
