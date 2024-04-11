Angelina Jolie & Daughter Vivienne Attend Opening Night of 'The Outsiders' on Broadway

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s daughter Vivienne made a very rare red carpet appearance with her mom for opening night of the Broadway play The Outsiders.

If you were unaware, the mother-daughter pair worked as producers of the play (an adaptation of the 1983 movie of the same same). They celebrated its grand opening at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Thursday (April 11) in New York City.

For the occasion, Angelina, 48, wore a bronze cape with a matching silk dress. She styled her hair in soft waves and finished off the outfit with statement earrings and a bold red lip.

Vivienne, 15, opted for a denim jumpsuit. She wore her hair straight and cozied up next to her mom to take photos.

Earlier this month, the pair stepped out for the Broadway play’s preview. However, this marks the first red carpet that Vivienne has walked since 2021 when she and her siblings accompanied Angelina to the premiere of her Marvel movie Eternals.

