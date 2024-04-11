Top Stories
Zendaya & Tom Holland Prove They're Still Going Strong

JoJo Siwa Clarifies Her Comments About Inventing the Genre 'Gay Pop'

50 Celebs That Gave Their Children the Same Name (Including 4 Kids Named Harper & 3 Named Charlie Wolf!)

Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Share Very Rare Pics Together

Apr 11, 2024 at 6:14 pm
By JJ Staff

Angelina Jolie & Daughter Vivienne Attend Opening Night of 'The Outsiders' on Broadway

Angelina Jolie & Daughter Vivienne Attend Opening Night of 'The Outsiders' on Broadway

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s daughter Vivienne made a very rare red carpet appearance with her mom for opening night of the Broadway play The Outsiders.

If you were unaware, the mother-daughter pair worked as producers of the play (an adaptation of the 1983 movie of the same same). They celebrated its grand opening at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Thursday (April 11) in New York City.

Keep reading to find out more…

For the occasion, Angelina, 48, wore a bronze cape with a matching silk dress. She styled her hair in soft waves and finished off the outfit with statement earrings and a bold red lip.

Vivienne, 15, opted for a denim jumpsuit. She wore her hair straight and cozied up next to her mom to take photos.

Earlier this month, the pair stepped out for the Broadway play’s preview. However, this marks the first red carpet that Vivienne has walked since 2021 when she and her siblings accompanied Angelina to the premiere of her Marvel movie Eternals.

Get more information about The Outsiders!

Scroll through the new photos of Angelina Jolie and Vivienne in the gallery…

