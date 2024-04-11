Top Stories
Zendaya & Tom Holland Prove They're Still Going Strong

JoJo Siwa Clarifies Her Comments About Inventing the Genre 'Gay Pop'

50 Celebs That Gave Their Children the Same Name (Including 4 Kids Named Harper & 3 Named Charlie Wolf!)

Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Share Very Rare Pics Together

Apr 11, 2024 at 6:17 pm
By JJ Staff

'Yellowjackets' Season 3 Cast - 12 Stars Likely Returning, 1 May Not!

'Yellowjackets' Season 3 Cast - 12 Stars Likely Returning, 1 May Not!

Yellowjackets is coming back, but we’re going to be waiting a while.

The Showtime series wrapped Season 2 back in 2023, and fans are already eager to know more about the third season of the show, which was greenlit by execs at the end of 2022.

Showrunner and co-creator Ashley Lyle confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the plan is for the show to run for five seasons.

The third season of Yellowjackets will not be premiering until 2025, executive producers Ashley Lyle, Jonathan Lisco and Bart Nickerson told Deadline on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards in January.

Pre-production for the series was shut down just one day after the WGA strike began last May. The writers room for the show reopened in September 2023 after the Hollywood strikes ended.

Find out who is expected back in the cast for Yellowjackets Season 3…

