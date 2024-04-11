Hilarie Burton & Jeffrey Dean Morgan Make Rare Appearance Together at AMC Networks Upfront 2024

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are enjoying a rare night out!

The married couple posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 AMC Networks Upfront on Wednesday (April 10) held at the Chelsea Factory in New York City.

For the event, the 41-year-old One Tree Hill actress rocked a black leather dress while the 57-year-old The Walking Dead actor coordinated in a black suit.

Other stars in attendance included Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jessica Matten, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Lauren Cohan, Skeet Ulrich, Ben Feldman, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin.

In her new memoir Grimoire Girl, Hilarie opened up about how Jeffrey inspires her, how they handle distance and what she does when they are arguing.

