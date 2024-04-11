6 Actresses Considered for 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Before the Final Cast was Selected (3 Competed for Blake Lively's Role!)

The cast of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is still close nearly 20 years after they first came together.

Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn played best friends united by a pair of pants that followed them on huge adventures in two movies starting back in 2005.

The perfect cast is part of what made the franchise as successful as it is. However, we recently learned that several other big actresses were in the running for the roles.

Producer Debra Martin Chase named six stars who were could have played Carmen, Tibby, Lena and Bridget during an appearance on the Hollywood Gold podcast.

The shortlist included one actress who was famous for her role on The O.C. and several other young actresses who have gone far in Hollywood. Debra shared insight into how they selected each person for their roles and opened up about the challenges behind the decisions.

Scroll through the slideshow to see which actresses were considered for which roles…