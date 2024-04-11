Jewel Plays Coy When Asked About Kevin Costner Dating Rumors

Jewel is breaking her silence on those Kevin Costner dating rumors.

Back in November 2023, the 49-year-old “You Were Meant for Me” singer and the 69-year-old Yellowstone actor first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted getting cozy at a tennis fundraiser in the British Virgin Islands.

Now months after the rumors, Jewel addressed the rumors in a new interview with Elle published on April 10.

Keep reading to find out more…“He’s a great person,” Jewel said about Kevin, adding, “The public fascination is intense for sure.”

During the event in November, Kevin was seen with his hands wrapped around Jewel‘s waist as they both had big smiles on their faces, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

A source also told the outlet, “There was definitely something going on. They were flirty. And when they were together, it was like they both just lit up.”

After the photos first made headlines, a source shared some insight into Jewel and Kevin‘s “attraction.”