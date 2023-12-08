Kevin Costner & Jewel Spark Dating Rumors with Cozy Photos on Caribbean Vacation

Kevin Costner and Jewel – new couple alert?!

On Friday (December 8), the 68-year-old Yellowstone actor and the 49-year-old singer sparked dating rumors after new photos of them getting cozy on vacation in the Caribbean were released online.

Last month, the two stars were in the British Virgin Islands for a week as part of a tennis fundraiser for Jewel‘s Inspiring Children Foundation.

During an event, Kevin was seen with his hands wrapped around Jewel‘s waist as they both had big smiles on their faces, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

A source also told the outlet, “There was definitely something going on. They were flirty. And when they were together, it was like they both just lit up.”

Once she returned home, Jewel took to Instagram to share to share some photos from the trip, which included a photo of she and Kevin posing together with a few other guests.

“A little late posting Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids,” Jewel wrote. “Amazing players like @geniebouchard come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come… it’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play w my son!”

“@kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles!” Jewel added.

Kevin and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner settled their divorce back in September. Jewel was previously married to pro rodeo cowboy Ty Murray, with who she shares son Kase, 13.

If you missed it, this Oscar-winning actress‘ rep recently denied rumors that she and Kevin were dating.