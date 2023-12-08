Paris Hilton's Ex-Fiancé Chris Zylka Shares Rare Comments About Their Split Five Years After Ending Engagement

Chris Zylka is looking back at his engagement to Paris Hilton.

If you didn’t know, the 42-year-old DJ and the 38-year-old The Leftovers alum first started dating in 2016 and got engaged in January 2018. In November 2018, the two called off their engagement and broke up.

In a new interview, Chris shared some rare comments about Paris and opened up about the regrets he has about how their relationship turned out.

Keep reading to find out more…

While appearing on the Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide podcast, Chris shut down any “misconceptions” about Paris and called her a “wonderful human being” before saying that they decided to split after she allegedly asked him to give up performing.

Due to Paris‘ previous experiences in her personal life, Chris said that “acting wasn’t a choice for me during that time.”

While he said he “completely understood” the reasons behind Paris‘ request, Chris said he didn’t have any “regrets” about choosing “her over work,” but ultimately realized how “important” acting was to him, adding that work was “the one thing I couldn’t live without.”

“I’ve never been able to apologize to her for … not being grateful for the experience and like, all that she did for me,” Chris admitted. “She’s the one relationship that I’ve ever had that there was no take — it was all give … and it was really lovely.”

Now five years after their split, Chris said that he still misses Paris‘ family and spending time with her parents.

“I miss driving from like her house to Bel Air to hang out with them,” Chris confessed.

“I cannot tell you one bad thing about Paris, like that was all me,” he continued, adding how watching Paris’ “booming” career and her growing family “just warms my heart more than anything.”

In November 2021, Paris married Carter Reum. They welcomed their first son Phoenix in January 2023 and just recently also welcomed daughter London.

In a new interview, Paris explained why she had her children via surrogacy.