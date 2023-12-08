Kate Beckinsale Debuts New Blonde Bob at Women In Entertainment Gala 2023

Kate Beckinsale is rocking a new look for the holidays!

On Thursday night (December 7), the 50-year-old Van Helsing actress stepped out for The Hollywood Reporter’s 2023 Women In Entertainment Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Beckinsale

While walking the red carpet, Kate showed off her new blonde bob while wearing a white mini-dress and sky-high sparkling heels.

Keep reading to find out more…

While right now it’s unclear if the new look is permanent or just a wig, Kate‘s hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos did share a few photos of her rocking the “BLOB” (aka Blonde bob) on his Instagram.

Kate, who is normally a brunette, was last seen with a platinum bob in her 2021 film Jolt.

If you missed it, one of Kate‘s famous exes recently issued her a public apology.