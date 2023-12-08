Top Stories
Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Oprah Winfrey Is Asked About Her Physique at 'Color Purple' Premiere

Emma Stone Responds to Question About If Taylor Swift's 'When Emma Falls in Love' Is About Her

Fri, 08 December 2023 at 9:51 am

Kate Beckinsale Debuts New Blonde Bob at Women In Entertainment Gala 2023

Kate Beckinsale Debuts New Blonde Bob at Women In Entertainment Gala 2023

Kate Beckinsale is rocking a new look for the holidays!

On Thursday night (December 7), the 50-year-old Van Helsing actress stepped out for The Hollywood Reporter’s 2023 Women In Entertainment Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

While walking the red carpet, Kate showed off her new blonde bob while wearing a white mini-dress and sky-high sparkling heels.

While right now it’s unclear if the new look is permanent or just a wig, Kate‘s hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos did share a few photos of her rocking the “BLOB” (aka Blonde bob) on his Instagram.

Kate, who is normally a brunette, was last seen with a platinum bob in her 2021 film Jolt.

If you missed it, one of Kate‘s famous exes recently issued her a public apology.
Photos: Getty Images
