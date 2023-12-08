Matt Bomer Reveals If He Regets Passing on 'Barbie' Role - Watch Now!

Matt Bomer is opening up about his decision to pass on a role in Barbie.

In a recent interview, the 46-year-old Fellow Travelers actor revealed that he sent in a self-recorded audition tape of him playing one of the Kens in the massive blockbuster movie directed by Greta Gerwig. However, he ultimately decided to pass on the role.

While appearing on The Tonight Show on Wednesday (December 6), Matt shared new details about his audition and revealed if he has any regrets on turning down the role.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I got really into it actually,” Matt told host Jimmy Fallon. “I had some projects in development, and I wasn’t sure if they were gonna happen or when they were gonna happen. So, I auditioned. I mean, I dressed up like Malibu Ken. I dressed up like Business Suit Ken. I had like four different looks going on. I have pictures of this.”

As for why he passed on the role, Matt said, “I was talking with Greta, I was looking forward to doing it and then the things in development came to fruition, and I would have been away from my family for a year, which was just too much time away.”

When asked if he has any regrets on passing on Barbie, Matt responded, “No – I mean, I hope I get to work with Greta someday. She’s phenomenal. But I think they made a perfect movie, and it was cast perfectly.”

He added, “And I got to do Fellow Travelers and Maestro and spend time with my family.”

RELATED: Find out what other stars also turned roles in Barbie!

FYI: Matt is wearing a suit by Canali.