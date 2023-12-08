Tarek El Moussa Reflects on Struggles with Alcoholism at Age 19

Tarek El Moussa is opening up about his battle with alcoholism as a young adult.

In a new Instagram post, the 42-year-old HGTV star, who hosts Flipping 101, reflected on becoming a “raging alcoholic” before he was even 20-years-old.

“I will never forget this day… or this kid. I was 20 years old fishing for King salmon in Alaska. Unfortunately, all I remember was the terrible hangover I had,” Tarek wrote along with a throwback photo of him on a fishing trip, holding what appears to be a beer can.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I had drank over 30 shots of vodka and whatever else I could get my hands on,” Tarek continued. “I can still feel the throbbing in my head and the pulsing vein on my temple. But…I was pretty used to it since I was drinking my life away anyways.”

He confessed, “Most people don’t know this about me, but at 19 my life went downhill in what felt like over night I gained 50 pounds, lost my confidence, lost my hope, and became a raging alcoholic. All my drive was gone. It’s crazy to think today I sometimes wake up at 3am to start work, when at 20, I would wake up at 3pm to start my day.”

Tarek didn’t reveal what led him to decide to turn his life around, but seemingly teased that he will be sharing more in his new memoir Flip You Life, which he will be releasing in February 2024.

“We all deserve a second chance. If any of this sounds like you, it may be time to Flip Your Life too! I know you can do it, because I did it,” Tarek concluded. “And if you are looking for the help I desperately needed at that time, check out my new book Flip Your Life. I wrote it thinking about 20 year old Tarek and what could have helped him.”

Find out if Tarek‘s wife Heather Rae El Moussa will be returning for season eight of Selling Sunset.