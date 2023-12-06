Heather Rae El Moussa Confirms 'Selling Sunset' Exit, Won't Return for Season 8

It looks like Heather Rae El Moussa is definitely not returning to Selling Sunset!

The real estate agent was one of the original stars of the Netflix show and was reduced to a much smaller role in season seven, only appearing in one episode.

Now, she has confirmed she won’t be returning for the upcoming eighth season.

Find out what she said inside…

“I don’t know what I’m allowed to say, so I’m not gonna say anything,” Heather told ET. “I don’t know what to tell though. I’m not in the know. [But] I’m not returning to 8.”

This week, Heather posted a photo with Bre Tiesi, writing, “The yin to my yang 🤍🖤 Opposite in almost every way but became besties immediately- and even though we’re not on the same show together anymore, our friendship is stronger than ever ❤️‍🔥”

She also included a quote on another slide within that post, which reads, “true friendship is when two friends can walk in opposite directions, yet remain side by side.”

While Heather is not returning to Selling Sunset for the new season, she will still be back on TV. She will return for season two of her HGTV show The Flipping El Moussas, alongside hubby Tarek El Moussa, which was renewed back in July.