Kenan Thompson Shares Details About His 'Falling Out' With 'Good Burger' Costar Kel Mitchell

Kenan Thompson is opening up about his falling out with Kel Mitchell.

The 45-year-old Saturday Night Live star and the 45-year-old pastor have had lots of success as a duo, working together on the TV series All That and Kenan & Kel, and their movies, Good Burger and Good Burger 2.

Off-screen, the longtime friends and costars haven’t always gotten along.

During an interview on The Today Show, Kenan shared that they had a “falling out” before collaborating on Good Burger 2.

“It was more of a separation that kind of grew into the traditional terms of what a falling out is, which is, like, not a lot of communication,” he reflected. “Originally, it was just us kind of looking for our own individualism, basically, as adults, taking a breather from being a duo because we both came into the game as individuals.”

He added, “We were placed together because we worked so well together and all that. It was just a journey of being adults. Time passes and more time passes and it just became ridiculous.”

After a while, so much time had gone by that they “couldn’t even remember” why they were angry in the first place.

“When you have a real friendship, it was five minutes into the phone call, we were back,” Kenan recalled. “It was like, ‘What were we waiting on all this time?’ You just never really know until you actually have that talk. It’s also time wasted, which is one of the biggest crimes I think you can do in life, is just waste time.”

He emphasized, “It feels so good to be back with my brother and the movie is doing well. We’re so appreciative, looking forward to the next chapters. It was just so natural, just fun, to work with my brother and just laugh all day.”

