Kenan Thompson Talks Reuniting With Kel Mitchell On 'Good Burger 2,' Reveals If They'll Work Together More

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited on screen in the new movie Good Burger 2!

The two former co-stars reprised their popular roles of Dexter and Ed in the sequel, which debuted over the holiday weekend on Paramount+.

Recently, Kenan dished on getting back together and the possibility of them doing more projects together in the future.

Speaking with Variety, the SNL cast member said he and Kel would “one million percent” continue working together.

“It would be only right for us to continue to go explore what Kenan and Kel could have been when we were in our 20s when we left Nickelodeon and decided to try to figure it out, instead of just automatically doing the Abbott and Costello thing,” Kenan shared. “Now that we’re older and sharper and wiser and this that and the other, we can do it at such a high level on so many different outlets or whatever. We know so much now. There’s so many different parts to the business. There’s so many different opportunities and we’re just ready to tackle all of that. So it’s very exciting, I think, especially when we’ll be able to own it.”

Prior to the Good Burger sequel, Kenan and Kel reunited on screen for an episode of the All That revival on Nickelodeon back in 2019. Their Good Burger characters, of course, originated on All That back in the 1990s.

