'Good Burger 2' Trailer Brings Kenan & Kel Back to Their Famed Roles, 3 Previous Cast Members Also Confirmed to Star!

Kenan and Kel are back with more Good Burger!

The highly anticipated film sequel follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell) as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees. In Good Burger 2, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.

Good Burger 2 also stars Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, Kamaia Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkler, and Emily Hinkler.

Good Burger cast members who are returning include Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon and Carmen Electra as Roxanne.

All That and the first Good Burger movie are now streaming on Paramount+. Good Burger 2 will be available to stream on November 22.

