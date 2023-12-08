Julianne Hough Asks for Prayers After Brother Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert is Hospitalized

Julianne Hough is breaking her silence on her sister-in-law’s hospitalization.

On Thursday (December 7), Derek Hough revealed that his wife wife Hayley Erbert was rushed to the hospital after feeling disoriented following the Dancing with the Stars Tour show in Washington, DC.

Hayley, 29, “was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Hours after Derek, 35, shared his initial post, Julianne, 38, re-shared his message on her Instagram Story and asked from prayers for Hayley.

“Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek,” Julianne wrote. “Thank you from the depths of our families hearts!”

Our thoughts are with Hayley and Derek and we’re sending her all the best for a quick and speedy recovery.