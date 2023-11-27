Paris Hilton Gushes Over Newborn Daughter London, Reveals Which Family Members Knew About Secret Baby No. 2

Paris Hilton is gushing over life as a mom of two!

On Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 23), the DJ and businesswoman surprised the world by announcing that she and husband Carter Reum had welcomed a baby girl named London. Their daughter joins big brother Phoenix, 10 months.

While appearing on Today on Monday (Nov. 27), Paris opened up about her “mom era,” and revealed which family members knew she was having another baby.

Keep reading to find out more…

“She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and my baby girl,” Paris shared. “We’re just over the moon.”

Paris and Carter welcomed Phoenix via surrogate in January 2023 and kept the pregnancy a secret from everyone, including her famous family, until after Phoenix was born.

When asked if they kept London‘s surrogacy a secret too, Paris revealed that she told a few family members this time around.

“The only people who knew were, obviously Carter, and my mom [Kathy Hilton] and my sister [Nicky Hilton Rothschild],” Paris shared. “But my parents did not know when it was happening, they just knew it was going to happen. So it was the best Thanksgiving surprise ever for everybody.”

Paris also said that Phoenix is already a doting big brother to London.

“He’s just so gentle and sweet, and he’ll put his hand out, just kinda like rub her arm or her face,” she said. “It’s just so cute.”

Paris then talked about the joys of being a mom.

“I’m loving my mom era and I feel just so at peace, just so happy, just so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family and life that we’re building together,” Paris gushed. “I just couldn’t imagine anything else. I’m just over the moon with everything.”

After announcing the birth of London, fans cannot get over an apparent connection between the baby’s name and Paris‘ past.

Kathy Hilton and @ParisHilton talk with Hoda and Jenna about meeting Paris’ son Phoenix for the first time, their relationships, what it’s been like to watch Kyle Richards deal with her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky and more. pic.twitter.com/2rxfvKBIwG — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) November 27, 2023

Also pictured: Paris Hilton stepping out for interviews on Monday (Nov. 27) in New York City.