Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes &amp; Nose

Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes & Nose

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation &amp; More

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation & More

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Mon, 27 November 2023 at 3:41 pm

Paris Hilton Gushes Over Newborn Daughter London, Reveals Which Family Members Knew About Secret Baby No. 2

Paris Hilton Gushes Over Newborn Daughter London, Reveals Which Family Members Knew About Secret Baby No. 2

Paris Hilton is gushing over life as a mom of two!

On Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 23), the DJ and businesswoman surprised the world by announcing that she and husband Carter Reum had welcomed a baby girl named London. Their daughter joins big brother Phoenix, 10 months.

While appearing on Today on Monday (Nov. 27), Paris opened up about her “mom era,” and revealed which family members knew she was having another baby.

Keep reading to find out more…

“She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and my baby girl,” Paris shared. “We’re just over the moon.”

Paris and Carter welcomed Phoenix via surrogate in January 2023 and kept the pregnancy a secret from everyone, including her famous family, until after Phoenix was born.

When asked if they kept London‘s surrogacy a secret too, Paris revealed that she told a few family members this time around.

“The only people who knew were, obviously Carter, and my mom [Kathy Hilton] and my sister [Nicky Hilton Rothschild],” Paris shared. “But my parents did not know when it was happening, they just knew it was going to happen. So it was the best Thanksgiving surprise ever for everybody.”

Paris also said that Phoenix is already a doting big brother to London.

“He’s just so gentle and sweet, and he’ll put his hand out, just kinda like rub her arm or her face,” she said. “It’s just so cute.”

Paris then talked about the joys of being a mom.

“I’m loving my mom era and I feel just so at peace, just so happy, just so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family and life that we’re building together,” Paris gushed. “I just couldn’t imagine anything else. I’m just over the moon with everything.”

After announcing the birth of London, fans cannot get over an apparent connection between the baby’s name and Paris‘ past.

Also pictured: Paris Hilton stepping out for interviews on Monday (Nov. 27) in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
paris hilton gushes over baby london 01
paris hilton gushes over baby london 02
paris hilton gushes over baby london 03
paris hilton gushes over baby london 04
paris hilton gushes over baby london 05
paris hilton gushes over baby london 06
paris hilton gushes over baby london 07

Photos: Getty Images, Backgrid USA
Posted to: London Reum, Paris Hilton

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images