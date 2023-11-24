Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2!

Surprise! Paris Hilton is a mom again!

On Thanksgiving night (Thursday, Nov. 23), the DJ and businesswoman surprised the world by announcing that she and husband Carter Reum secretly welcomed their second child together, a baby girl.

Paris and Carter named their baby girl London!

“Thankful for my baby girl🥹🩷👶🏼” Paris wrote on Instagram along with a photo of a pink outfit with the name “London” embroidered, a stuffed rabbit, and heart-shaped sunglasses.

Baby London joins big brother Phoenix, who was born via surrogate in January 2023.

Paris also shared the news on TikTok, where she asks her niece and nephew, “You guys excited for your new cousin?”

“You have two babies?” her nephew responds.

Paris confirmed, “I have two babies.”

Congrats!