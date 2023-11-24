Top Stories
'Squid Game' Secrets: Producers Reveal 9 Inside Details on Bringing 'Red Light Green Light' Challenge to Life

'Squid Game' Secrets: Producers Reveal 9 Inside Details on Bringing 'Red Light Green Light' Challenge to Life

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Sofia Vergara Reacts to Plastic Surgery Accusations, Explains Why She Looks Different

Sofia Vergara Reacts to Plastic Surgery Accusations, Explains Why She Looks Different

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity &amp; Bedroom Preferences

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity & Bedroom Preferences

Fri, 24 November 2023 at 8:38 am

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2!

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2!

Surprise! Paris Hilton is a mom again!

On Thanksgiving night (Thursday, Nov. 23), the DJ and businesswoman surprised the world by announcing that she and husband Carter Reum secretly welcomed their second child together, a baby girl.

Keep reading to find out more…

Paris and Carter named their baby girl London!

“Thankful for my baby girl🥹🩷👶🏼” Paris wrote on Instagram along with a photo of a pink outfit with the name “London” embroidered, a stuffed rabbit, and heart-shaped sunglasses.

Baby London joins big brother Phoenix, who was born via surrogate in January 2023.

Paris also shared the news on TikTok, where she asks her niece and nephew, “You guys excited for your new cousin?”

“You have two babies?” her nephew responds.

Paris confirmed, “I have two babies.”

Congrats!

@parishilton

Priceless moments🥹 Family is everything🥰

♬ original sound – ParisHilton

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Carter Reum, Celebrity Babies, London Reum, Paris Hilton

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images