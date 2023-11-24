Top Stories
'Squid Game' Secrets: Producers Reveal 9 Inside Details on Bringing 'Red Light Green Light' Challenge to Life

'Squid Game' Secrets: Producers Reveal 9 Inside Details on Bringing 'Red Light Green Light' Challenge to Life

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Sofia Vergara Reacts to Plastic Surgery Accusations, Explains Why She Looks Different

Sofia Vergara Reacts to Plastic Surgery Accusations, Explains Why She Looks Different

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity &amp; Bedroom Preferences

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity & Bedroom Preferences

Fri, 24 November 2023 at 8:56 am

Bethenny Frankel's Interior Designer Brooke Gomez Found Dead in NYC Apartment

Bethenny Frankel's Interior Designer Brooke Gomez Found Dead in NYC Apartment

Bethenny Frankel‘s interior designer has sadly died.

Over the weekend, Brooke Gomez – who worked with the Bethenny and appeared on her Bravo show Bethenny Ever After, was found dead in her apartment in the Upper East Side of New York City. She was 49-years-old.

Keep reading to find out more…

Officials arrived at Brooke‘s apartment around 8pm local time on Sunday (Nov. 19) and found Brooke unresponsive and “in an advanced state of decomposition,” a spokesperson for the New York City Police Deputy Commissioner of Public Information confirmed to EW.

No foul play is suspected at this time and the medical examiners are still determining Brooke‘s cause of death.

The Instagram account for Brooke‘s design firm also confirmed her passing.

“We are greatly saddened by the sudden passing of our friend, Brooke Gomez, a light that shined brilliantly on everyone who knew her,” the statement wrote. “A gathering of friends to celebrate her life is being planned. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.”

Our thoughts are with Brooke Gomez‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Bethenny Frankel, Brooke Gomez, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images