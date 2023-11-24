Dolly Parton Wears Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders Uniform During Thanksgiving Halftime Show Performance!

Dolly Parton is showing off her incredible figure!

The 77-year-old country music icon took to the stage for a performance for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Commanders on Thursday (November 23) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Fresh off the release of her new rock album Rockstar, Dolly sported a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform as she performed some of her hits, including “Jolene” and “9 to 5.”

She also performed her cover of Queen‘s “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You.”

NFL commentator Tony Romo was left in awe by Dolly‘s performance, gushing, “I mean, she looks amazing, right? She’s wonderful. Who doesn’t like Dolly Parton?”

You can listen to Dolly‘s new album Rockstar here!

Head to YouTube to watch Dolly Parton‘s performance.