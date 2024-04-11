F1's Fernando Alonso Signs New Multi-Year Deal With Aston Martin: 'I Am Here to Stay'

Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso has secured his future in the motorsport!

The 42-year-old Spanish F1 driver is currently the oldest on the grid and he’s not going anywhere for at least two more years.

On Thursday (April 11), Fernando and his team, Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team, announced that he has re-signed a multi-year contract!

“I am here to stay,” they first announced.

“This is only the beginning for this project and I am proud to be part of it. I am at my physical best and still hungry,” Fernando added in a statement. “I will give my all as we continue our journey to becoming a world championship winning team.”

Fernando has been doing very well since he joined Aston Martin in 2023, earning eight podiums that year, and finishing the season in 4th in the driver’s standings. In the 2024 season so far, he is currently in 8th place four races.

“Securing Fernando‘s long-term future with Aston Martin Aramco is fantastic news,” team principal Mike Krack shared. “We have built a strong working relationship over the last 18 months and we share the same determination to see this project succeed.”

During a press conference after the announcement, Fernando shared that it was an easy decision, but he did have conversations with other teams.

“I did speak with other people as well, yes,” the driver said. “I think it’s normal when you enter negotiations, you need to balance a little bit, what is the market, you need to listen to everyone else as well. It’s a normal procedure and I think it’s fair as well to listen to all the proposals and to see how the market moves.

“But I don’t know, in my head Aston was the logical thing for me to do. At the end, it was also the best, and I felt the most wanted in Aston Martin. All the other conversations were just light and never came to any conclusions or something like that. In Aston it was a clear desire to work together, which was the same that I had.”

There are still several other drivers on the grid this year who have yet to make a decision on what’s next for them after this season.