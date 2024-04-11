Lucy Boynton Says Her 'Barbie' Screentime Was Cut Down, Reveals Why

Lucy Boynton made a fleeting cameo in Barbie, but it turns out that her role was initially supposed to be larger.

The 30-year-old actress popped up in Weird Barbie’s house playing Proust Barbie, a reference to the acclaimed author.

In a new interview, Lucy reflected on her experience filming the hot pink masterpiece and explained why her Proust Barbie was “only softly in the background.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“Proust Barbie is only softly in the background of the Barbie film because in the test screenings, it turns out that contemporary audiences don’t know who Proust is, so the joke doesn’t quite land,” Lucy explained while on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, via EW. “[It’s] a little bit of a heartbreaker that we are kind of losing touch with that history, but hopefully this will then be a trigger for people to read up on Marcel Proust. It was a shocker.”

Lucy recalled director Greta Gerwig telling her that the role would be pared back a bit. While she did fade to the background, she added that it wasn’t like whole scenes were cut, describing her role as a few “little moments.”

Despite the cut back role, Lucy gushed about the opportunity to appear in the movie at all.

“Being on that set was wild,” she reflected. “Being in the Weird Barbie house was surreal. That’s kind of why you immediately say yes to that opportunity, obviously to be in the environment with those brilliant brains, but yeah. To be on that set was wild.”

Did you see that an acclaimed musician recently shared a hot take on Barbie?