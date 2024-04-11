Rihanna Reveals Her 'Fantasy' Plastic Surgery Procedure & One She'd Never Have Done

Rihanna revealed the “fantasy” plastic surgery procedure that she’s tempted to have done during a recent interview.

The 36-year-old “Diamonds” diva and mom to two sat down for a conversation with Interview magazine and was asked what work she’d consider having done in the future.

She revealed one procedure that she’s tempted by and another that she’d never do. Rihanna also explained why she isn’t interested in having a BBL.

Read more about Rihanna’s plastic surgery thoughts…

Rihanna said that she’s tempted by the idea of having a breast lift, adding that she didn’t see herself waiting too long.

“I want my t-tties pinned back to my shoulders, right where they used to be. I don’t want implants. I just want a lift,” she explained. “I haven’t done enough research to know, but I heard that you might have some scars. I’m okay with all that.”

However, you won’t ever see her getting a tummy tuck. Why: “I don’t want to ever have a tummy tuck because I don’t want a new navel, and I don’t want that scar, right?”

“I’m also scared of the knife. So if I had to pick one thing, I’m going to pick my boobs,” she said.

As for a BBL, Rihanna proposed an alternative to having surgery, saying that she could “squat and get an a-s, hopefully.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna discussed how many kids she wants to have and where she stands with music.