Pregnant Sofia Richie Goes Shopping for Baby Clothes in Beverly Hills

Sofia Richie is getting ready for the birth of her first child!

The 25-year-old model and entrepreneur stepped out to do some shopping for baby clothes on Wednesday afternoon (April 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For her outing, Sofia stayed safe in a black face mask while dressing her pregnant belly in a black white-printed dress paired with sunglasses and white sandals.

Sofia announced in January that she and husband Elliot Grainge are expecting their first child together. The couple, who have been married since April 2023, are having a baby girl.

In a recent interview, Sofia‘s dad Lionel Richie shared an update on how her pregnancy’s going and explained why he doesn’t like being called “grandpa.”