Sofia Richie Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Elliot Grainge!

Sofia Richie is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge!

The 25-year-old confirmed she’s expecting a baby girl, and revealed how they found out about the news.

Sofia told British Vogue they had been “casually trying” for a baby since their April 2023 wedding.

She shared, “I found out very, very early. I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

When she was back home in LA, she knew she was supposed to be going to an Ed Sheeran concert. “I kind of knew it was going to be a boozy night, and I was a few days late on my period, and I wanted to be generally safe, so I took a test. Elliot was already used to me taking tests randomly. “So he didn’t really flinch when I said I was checking. I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different,” she shared.

About having a girl, she shared, “My dream in life is to have a daughter… and Elliot is really excited for a girl too. I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He’s very sensitive.”

According to the article, they’re having a “Gemini baby,” meaning the due date is likely late May-June.

Congratulations to the happy couple! The last time we saw Sofia on the red carpet was back in November, and she hid her baby bump with a black dress!