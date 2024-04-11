'Gladiator 2' Premieres First Trailer During CinemaCon: Details Revealed, Including Paul Mescal's Role!

The very first trailer for Ridley Scott‘s long-awaited Gladiator sequel revealed some big details about the forthcoming blockbuster!

If you were unaware, the movie centers on Paul Mescal and picks up some years after the plot of 2000′s Gladiator, which starred Russell Crowe.

On Thursday (April 11), Ridley, Paul and costars including Denzel Washington introduced the trailer via a pre-recorded video at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The first footage from the movie confirmed some big details and offered a hint at what to expect!

For starters, it was officially confirmed that the movie would be called Gladiator II.

Additionally, the footage confirmed that Paul‘s character was the son of Maximus (Crowe), according to Deadline. Before this, there were conflicting reports about the role that he was playing.

Like Maximus, Paul‘s character is also a gladiator. The trailer shows him facing off against dangerous foes including “murderous monkeys, as well as a soldier on a rhinoceros” and more in the Colosseum, via The Hollywood Reporter.

The trailer also offered insight into the roles that Denzel and Pedro Pascal will play. The former appears to be pushing Paul to “inspire revolution.” The latter is a political figure who tries to call for an end to the senseless slaughter. However, the tables are turned when he is tossed into his own gladiator battle.

The stakes are very high for Gladiator II, and Ridley is sure that the movie delivers. “It’s more extraordinary than the first,” he gushed in the video. Meanwhile, Paul called the movie a “standout moment.”

Gladiator II also stars the likes of Joseph Quinn and Connie Nielsen. It is expected to premiere in theaters on November 22, 2024.

