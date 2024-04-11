The Most Popular Stars of 'Young Sheldon,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

Young Sheldon is one of the most popular shows on television, and so are its stars.

The hit CBS series, a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory, centers on main character Sheldon Cooper and his family living in East Texas.

CBS is currently airing the show’s final season, although there is a spinoff series on the way. Find out who will appear!

Along the way, all of the stars have amassed a pretty huge following. We’ve rounded up the main cast of Young Sheldon, and ranked them according to their popularity on social media. (Note: Zoe Perry is not on Instagram.)

Find out who is the most popular star of Young Sheldon…