'S.W.A.T.' Renewed for Season 8, CBS Un-Cancels the Series Once Again!

Shemar Moore‘s S.W.A.T. is no longer ending on CBS as the network just announced the show will be renewed for an 8th season!

If you don’t know, S.W.A.T. has been on quite the journey at CBS over the last year. Last year, the network actually canceled the drama. Then, after huge backlash, the network reversed their decision and renewed the series for one final season. At the time, they said S.W.A.T. would be coming to an end in the Spring of 2024.

Keep reading to find out more…

Now, CBS just announced that the show will now get a surprise 8th season, keeping it on the air through the 2024-2025 season!

Deadline is reporting that season 8 will have 22 episodes.

Shemar himself recently shared with fans that season 7 might not be the end of the line for the show…and he was right!