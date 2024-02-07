'A Quiet Place: Day One' Trailer Shows Lupita Nyong'o & Joseph Quinn Staying Silent & Struggling to Survive - Watch Now

The first trailer for the Quiet Place origin story, A Quiet Place: Day One, just dropped online, and it’s promising a chilling action film!

The new film stars Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou.

Keep reading to find out more…

The official synopsis is a short one: Experience the day the world went quiet.

The trailer opens with footage from the original A Quiet Place starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

It then cuts to the world before the creatures with supersonic hearing arrive.

You then see footage of the cast struggling to survive once the invasion happens.

The film is set to hit theaters on June 28, 2024.

Watch the trailer, embedded below, and see the full poster in the gallery as well.