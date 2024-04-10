Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga Find Love In 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Coachella 2024 Set Times Revealed, Surprise Performer Added to Lineup!

Louis Tomlinson Responds to 'Larry' Conspiracy Theories Involving Harry Styles Relationship

Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, & More

Apr 10, 2024 at 12:20 am
By JJ Staff

Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, & More Tease 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' at CinemaCon 2024

Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, & More Tease 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' at CinemaCon 2024

Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, and Tim Burton are together again!

Michael and Catherine reunited with director Tim at the Warner Bros. presentation at 2024 CinemaCon to promote their highly-anticipated Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on Tuesday (April 9) in Las Vegas.

Newcomers also in attendance included Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe while fellow cast members Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega weren’t able to attend the event.

Keep reading to find out more…While on stage, Michael teased the sequel to the cult classic that was first released back in 1988.

“It’s really f–king good,” Michael said, via Variety. “I was very nervous to see if we could pull this off again. But every day just got better.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits theaters on September 6 – watch the first teaser trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 25+ pictures of the stars at the presentation…
Photos: Getty Images
