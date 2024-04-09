Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga Find Love In 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Coachella 2024 Set Times Revealed, Surprise Performer Added to Lineup!

Louis Tomlinson Responds to 'Larry' Conspiracy Theories Involving Harry Styles Relationship

Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, & More

Apr 09, 2024 at 11:59 pm
By JJ Staff

Hailee Steinfeld & More Join Michael B. Jordan in Ryan Coogler's Upcoming Vampire Thriller

Hailee Steinfeld & More Join Michael B. Jordan in Ryan Coogler's Upcoming Vampire Thriller

Hailee Steinfeld is one of the latest stars to join the cast of Ryan Coogler‘s upcoming supernatural thriller!

On Tuesday (April 9), THR reported that the 27-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has signed on to star in the untitled vampire thriller starring Michael B. Jordan and fellow previously announced cast members Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, and Jack O’Connell.

Keep reading to find out more…Deadline also reports that Omar Benson Miller – best known for his roles in Ballers and 8 Mile – will also appear in the movie.

As of right now, plot details for the thriller are being kept under wraps, but insiders have said that the film will take place in the Jim Crow-era South and may involve vampires and other supernatural elements. Michael will play two characters who are twin brothers.

As of right now, the movie is set to hit theaters on March 7, 2025.

If you missed it, Hailee was recently spotted on a rare outing with her NFL pro boyfriend!
Photos: Getty Images
