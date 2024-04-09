Chace Crawford Reunites With 'Gossip Girl' Co-Star Ed Westwick In New Selfie, Fans React As Gossip Girl Blind Item

Spotted: Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick reunited at last!

The former Gossip Girl co-stars “ran into” each other recently, and they of course snapped a selfie.

Chace posted a photo of the two guys, who played Nate Archibald and Chuck Bass, respectively, on his Instagram on Tuesday (April 9).

Both guys were adorned with smiles and scruffy faces as they posed for the photo.

Check it out inside…

“Ran into an old friend. @edwestwick,” Chace captioned the pic. No other details were revealed about their meetup.

Gossip Girl co-creator Josh Schwartz saw the pic and commented, writing, “Looks familiar… 🤔”

In the comments, some fans took the liberty of writing up a blind item as if it was Gossip Girl talking about their reunion!

“Spotted: They say your old friends will either last forever or gone with the wind, but Looks like Nate and Chuck’s reunion is like an old tale. Should we keep our eyes peeled? You know you love me, xoxo Gossip Girl 😘,” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “SPOTTED: nate archibald and chuck bass together again???? that is what we gonna see. xoxo, gossip girl. 💋💋”

“SPOTTED: Upper East Side finest are reunited and it feels so good!

Manhattan’s most eligible bachelor Nate Archibald was seen chumming it up with old pal, and Blair Waldorf’s handsome other half, billionaire Chuck Bass in the most unlikely setting. Wonder if they were reliving the glory days of their chaotic teenage years over lunch. Or maybe a new business venture is brewing? Either way, you know Lonely Boy Dan Humphrey will have alot to say about it as it appears he didn’t get the invite. Sorry, D. Don’t fret, I’m sure Serena will buy you your way back into their good graces. Xoxo, Gossip Girl” a third fan wrote.

If you missed it, Ed recently revealed if he would be down to return for another reboot of the show!

The HBO Max reboot, which lasted two seasons, gave an update on Chace‘s character Nate in the second season, confirming he was still running The Spectator. They even tried to get Chace to reprise his role, but scheduling would not allow.