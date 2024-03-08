Ed Westwick Reveals If He'd Return for a 'Gossip Girl' Reboot

Ed Westwick looked back on playing Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl during a recent interview and revealed if he had any interest in returning to the show.

The 36-year-old actor starred in the popular teen series alongside the likes of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley.

It concluded more than a decade ago, but Ed was asked to weigh in on a potential reboot. Would he return given the chance?

Keep reading to find out more…

During an appearance on an iHeartRadio podcast, Ed said that he would definitely be into a Gossip Girl reboot. However, he wasn’t optimistic about the possibility.

“I’m so fascinated by what that show achieved. I’m so fascinated by the impact it’s had,” he said, adding that he knows fans would love to return to the world.

“Of course, I think, ‘Hey, could there be more?’”

Ed explained that it was not likely to happen, though: “Now, there’s not going to be more. There’s no spoiler alert there. You know, I would love to have done something. Unfortunately, that’s not on the cards, I’ve been told. Which is fine.”

Did you see that Ed recently shared some very exciting relationship news?!