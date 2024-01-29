Ed Westwick & Girlfriend Amy Jackson Are Engaged

Ed Westwick just popped the question, and she said yes!

The 36-year-old Gossip Girl star, who played Chuck Bass on the CW series, announced his engagement to his 31-year-old girlfriend, Amy Jackson, on Monday (January 29).

The couple shared a joint Instagram post featuring photos of the star proposing on a bridge overlooking mountains in Gstaad, Switzerland.

The couple were both pictured in ski outfits. In other photos, the two could be seen hugging and flaunting the new ring.

“Hell YES,” they captioned the post with a diamond ring emoji.

He reposted the photos on his Instagram Story and added the caption, “I hit the jackpot xxx.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

