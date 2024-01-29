'Severance' Season 2 Back in Production, Ben Stiller Confirms!

Fans of Apple TV+’s smash-hit series Severance are in for some great news: season 2 is back in production!

Season 2 of the series was originally filming last year, but production halted when the writers’ strike began in May of 2023. The SAG-AFTRA strike then impacted actors, and work-stoppages continued. Now that both strikes are over, season 2 is back on track.

Apple TV+ posted a still today of the show’s star, Adam Scott, seemingly running through the halls of the Lumon Industries office building.

Executive producer and director of the series, Ben Stiller, then shared a comment on the photo, writing, “Back to work.”

Here’s the show’s synopsis: Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

If you don’t know, 7 new cast members are joining the show for season 2 and there are some really exciting names listed!