Who is 'We Can't Be Friends' About? Lyrics for Ariana Grande's Song Revealed & Fans Have Theories

Fri, 08 March 2024 at 3:54 pm

Oscar Nominees Emma Stone & America Ferrera Join Zendaya & More Stars at W Magazine & Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner

Oscar Nominees Emma Stone & America Ferrera Join Zendaya & More Stars at W Magazine & Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner

We’re days away from the 2024 Oscars and a bunch of stars stepped out to attend W Magazine and Louis Vuitton‘s celebration of the Academy Awards!

Best Actress nominees Emma Stone and Sandra Huller, Best Supporting Actress nominees America Ferrera and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Best Original Screenplay nominee Justine Triet, and Best Original Song nominee Finneas were all in attendance at the event on Thursday (March 7) at Ennis House in Los Angeles.

More stars who attended included Zendaya, Barry Keoghan, Steven Yeun, Lana Del Rey, Haim, and more.

Throughout the evening guests dined on a special menu curated by the award-winning Chef Michael Cimarusti of Providence LA, sipped on specialty cocktails and danced to the DJ set by Ross One.

Emma Stone at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Emma Stone and Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière

America Ferrera at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

America Ferrera

Zendaya at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Zendaya

Da’Vine Joy Randolph at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Justine Triet at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Justine Triet

Sandra Huller at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Sandra Huller

Finneas at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Finneas

Barry Keoghan at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Barry Keoghan

Ava DuVernay at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Ava DuVernay

Steven Yeun at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Steven Yeun

Jay Ellis at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Jay Ellis

Gemma Chan at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Gemma Chan

Chloe Moretz at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Chloe Moretz

Maya Rudolph at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Maya Rudolph

Phoebe Dynevor at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Phoebe Dynevor

Lana Del Rey at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Lana Del Rey

Haim at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Haim

Hannah Einbinder at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Hannah Einbinder

Erika Alexander at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Erika Alexander

Kerry Condon at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Kerry Condon

Jaden Smith at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Jaden Smith

Ariana Greenblatt at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Ariana Greenblatt

Archie Madekwe at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Archie Madekwe

Renate Reinsve at the W Mag and Louis Vuitton dinner

Renate Reinsve
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alana Haim, America Ferrera, Archie Madekwe, Ariana Greenblatt, Ava DuVernay, Barry Keoghan, Chloe Moretz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Danielle Haim, Emma Stone, Erika Alexander, Este Haim, Extended, finneas o'connell, Gemma Chan, Hannah Einbinder, Jaden Smith, Jay Ellis, justine triet, Kerry Condon, Lana Del Rey, Maya Rudolph, Phoebe Dynevor, Renate Reinsve, Sandra Huller, Steven Yeun, Zendaya