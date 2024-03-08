Oscar Nominees Emma Stone & America Ferrera Join Zendaya & More Stars at W Magazine & Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner

We’re days away from the 2024 Oscars and a bunch of stars stepped out to attend W Magazine and Louis Vuitton‘s celebration of the Academy Awards!

Best Actress nominees Emma Stone and Sandra Huller, Best Supporting Actress nominees America Ferrera and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Best Original Screenplay nominee Justine Triet, and Best Original Song nominee Finneas were all in attendance at the event on Thursday (March 7) at Ennis House in Los Angeles.

More stars who attended included Zendaya, Barry Keoghan, Steven Yeun, Lana Del Rey, Haim, and more.

Throughout the evening guests dined on a special menu curated by the award-winning Chef Michael Cimarusti of Providence LA, sipped on specialty cocktails and danced to the DJ set by Ross One.

Head inside to see photos of all the attendees…

Keep scrolling to see all of the attendees…

Emma Stone and Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière

America Ferrera

Zendaya

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Justine Triet

Sandra Huller

Finneas

Barry Keoghan

Ava DuVernay

Steven Yeun

Jay Ellis

Gemma Chan

Chloe Moretz

Maya Rudolph

Phoebe Dynevor

Lana Del Rey

Haim

Hannah Einbinder

Erika Alexander

Kerry Condon

Jaden Smith

Ariana Greenblatt

Archie Madekwe