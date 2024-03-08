Oscar Nominees Emma Stone & America Ferrera Join Zendaya & More Stars at W Magazine & Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner
We’re days away from the 2024 Oscars and a bunch of stars stepped out to attend W Magazine and Louis Vuitton‘s celebration of the Academy Awards!
Best Actress nominees Emma Stone and Sandra Huller, Best Supporting Actress nominees America Ferrera and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Best Original Screenplay nominee Justine Triet, and Best Original Song nominee Finneas were all in attendance at the event on Thursday (March 7) at Ennis House in Los Angeles.
More stars who attended included Zendaya, Barry Keoghan, Steven Yeun, Lana Del Rey, Haim, and more.
Throughout the evening guests dined on a special menu curated by the award-winning Chef Michael Cimarusti of Providence LA, sipped on specialty cocktails and danced to the DJ set by Ross One.
Head inside to see photos of all the attendees…
Emma Stone and Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière
America Ferrera
Zendaya
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Justine Triet
Sandra Huller
Finneas
Barry Keoghan
Ava DuVernay
Steven Yeun
Jay Ellis
Gemma Chan
Chloe Moretz
Maya Rudolph
Phoebe Dynevor
Lana Del Rey
Haim
Hannah Einbinder
Erika Alexander
Kerry Condon
Jaden Smith
Ariana Greenblatt
Archie Madekwe
Renate Reinsve