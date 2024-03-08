Kane Brown Jokes He's Been 'Neutered,' Reveals He Got a Vasectomy After Learning Wife was Pregnant With Their Third Child

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn are taking family planning very seriously after learning that they were expecting their third child.

The 30-year-old country music star is already a proud dad to two daughters – Kodi Jane and Kingsley Rose. However, he and Katelyn revealed that they were expecting their first son on Christmas day 2023.

During a recent interview, Kane said that he decided to get a vasectomy to prevent any other surprise pregnancies in the future. He reflected on the experience and becoming a dad to three, sharing some funny anecdotes.

On the Bobby Bones Show, Kane admitted that he was “scared” about the third baby. He recalled a conversation where Katelyn told him that she thought she was pregnant and hoping that she was “wrong,” via People.

Despite his nerves, the singer welcomed the news, saying, “I guess it was God’s plan.”

Kane joked that Katelyn encouraged him to get a vasectomy, saying that he’d been “neutered.”

“She was telling me you gotta go get it,” he said. “And every time she would say that or tell somebody, dude my stomach, I just get sick. Man, I can’t do it.“

However, he did go under the knife. Talking about the process, he said that it “didn’t hurt.”

“For me, it was so weird. I mean they gave me [laughing] gas or whatever. I’m laying on my back and have a nurse and a doctor over me … they’re talking about their day and I’m just laying on this table,” he recalled. “I’m not out of it at all. I’m just, you know, sky high. They’re just having their conversation about their day and all this stuff and you’re just on the table spread-eagle. It was wild.”

