Kane Brown & Wife Katelyn Announce She's Pregnant: 'Last Christmas of 4'

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn announced some exciting news on Christmas morning!

The 30-year-old country singer and his 31-year-old wife revealed that they are expecting their third child together.

The couple posed for a family photo in front of the Christmas tree with their two kids Kingsley Rose, 4, and Kodi Jane, 1. In the pic, Kingsley is holding a sonogram photo.

“Last Christmas of 4 🎄❤️ Merry Christmas everyone!!” Kane captioned the post.

Taylor Lautner commented on the post, “WAAAAATTTTTTT 🙌🙌.” Kailey Dickerson wrote, “I was planning on keeping this secret all the way to the hospital again 😂.”

It’s going to be a busy 2024 for Kane as he’s on tour for most of the year. He has dates scheduled from March through September.