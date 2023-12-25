Hugh Jackman Reveals Special Thing He Did on Christmas Morning, His First Since Divorce

Hugh Jackman is giving fans a peek inside his first Christmas since his breakup.

The 55-year-old X-Men actor is newly single this holiday season following his split from longtime wife Deborra-Lee Furness, but he’s still keeping up some holiday traditions.

Hugh showed on his Instagram Stories that he dined at the Polo Bar on Christmas Eve and then he did something very special on Christmas morning.

“I highly recommend getting up really early on Christmas morning and taking a walk to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree. It’s so beautiful and not crowded at all. I did get in trouble for going beyond the barrier but the security guard was nice and let me go with just a warning,” Hugh said on his social media accounts.

There were recently some romance rumors about Hugh that have seemingly been debunked.

Watch his videos below!