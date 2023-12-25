Is There a 'The Boys in the Boat' (2023) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

George Clooney‘s new movie The Boys in the Boat, which he directed and does not star in, has been released in theaters everywhere.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after The Boys in the Boat?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie The Boys in the Boat, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

The Boys in the Boat is a sports drama based on the #1 New York Times bestselling non-fiction novel written by Daniel James Brown. The film is about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world.

