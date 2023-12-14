Top Stories
Thu, 14 December 2023 at 12:20 am

George Clooney Is All Smiles With the Cast of 'The Boys In The Boat' at New York Screening

George Clooney steps out to attend the New York screening of his new movie, The Boys In The Boat!

The 62-year-old actor co-produced and directed the biographical sports drama film, which is based on the 2013 book of the same name by Daniel James Brown.

On Wednesday (December 13), he seemed to be in very good spirits as he and the cast posed for photos at the screening, which was hosted at the Museum of Modern Art.

For the special occasion, George wore light jeans, a black shirt, and a brown jacket.

He was joined by many of the movie’s stars, including Callum Turner, Courtney Henggeler, Luke Slattery, Sam Strike, and Hadley Robinson were all in attendance.

The Boys In The Boat is set to hit theaters on December 25. See the trailer here!

George recently reacted to the rumor that Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie will play his parents in a new movie.

Scroll through all of the photos of the cast of The Boys In The Boat at the NYC screening in the gallery…
