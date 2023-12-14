Pink Obliterates Internet Troll Who Says She 'Got Old' With Thoughtful Reflection on Aging

Top Stories
Thu, 14 December 2023 at 12:07 am

Pink hit back at a hater in the best way possible.

The 44-year-old Trustfall hitmaker hopped online on Tuesday (December 12) to react after someone said that she’d “got old.”

She responded with a thoughtful reflection about growing older and a bit of sass.

Read more about Pink’s response…

“Yes, although I don’t feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first “grateful”every day. What a blessing to have life, years,” Pink wrote in response on X (formerly Twitter).

She continued, adding, “To be this strong, to be able to still p-ss of complete strangers just by existing. F-ck yeah times 44!”

Pink just shared some very exciting news with her fans, revealing that she was expanding her Summer Carnival Tour through 2024 with some new dates across North America.

If you were unaware, she was one of the top-grossing touring acts of 2023, and it looks like her reign will continue through the new year!

Check out Pink’s post below…
Photos: Getty
