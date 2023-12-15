Top Stories
Fri, 15 December 2023 at 1:08 am

Sutton Foster's Latest Instagram Post Seemingly Debunks Those Hugh Jackman Rumors

There have been rumors swirling this week that Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have been having a secret romance, but her latest Instagram post seems to debunk those claims.

A report from In Touch claims that “their romance is an open secret on Broadway.” The report added that Hugh “has been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her. He followed her around like a puppy!”

If you didn’t know, Hugh and Sutton worked together on the Broadway musical The Music Man. The production was set to open in 2020, but then was delayed because of the pandemic. It began performances in December 2021 and then closed in January 2023 after a massively successful run.

Keep reading to find out more…

Hugh married wife Deborra-Lee Furness in 1996 and they announced their separation in September 2023. Sutton has been married to husband Ted Griffin since October 2014 and they shared adopted daughter Emily, 6.

Sutton Foster and Ted Griffin photo

Sutton took to Instagram this week and shared a post that seemingly debunks the rumors. In the post, she shared a photo with Ted and Emily in which they look like the happiest family. The photo seemingly shows that she’s not in a secret romance with someone else.

Check out the post from Sutton‘s Facebook below!

Hugh is in London right now, where he attended the opening of a new play.

